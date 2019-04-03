Nebraska National Guard camp recovering after flooding

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska National Guard is working to repair its main training site after floodwaters damaged dozens of buildings.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 51 of the 62 buildings at Camp Ashland have sustained water damage after the Platte River knocked down a levee last month.

Col. Shane Martin is the construction and facilities-management officer. He says the flooding is worse than anything the camp has seen in the last century.

Martin says the Guard is working to clean and dry the buildings as quickly as possible to avoid mold issues. He says it could cost up to $50 million to repair the base, which would be funded by the federal government.

He says the base could reopen minimal operations in about two months.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 soldiers train at Camp Ashland each year.

