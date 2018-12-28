Nebraska will get $5.2 million under Wells Fargo settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A settlement between Wells Fargo and attorneys general from all 50 states will mean more than $5 million for Nebraska.

Wells Fargo and the attorneys generals announced the settlement Friday following an investigation into fake accounts opened without the knowledge of customers and other questionable practices.

Besides paying $575 million to the states and the District of Columbia, Wells Fargo agreed to respond to customer complaints about its banking and sales practices.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the state's share of the settlement will be $5.2 million.