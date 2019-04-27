Neighbors complain of noise, dust, smells from soybean plant

NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — Residents who live in the shadow of a northern Indiana soybean plant are appealing to officials and the owner for changes to eliminate odors, noise and dust residue.

Brian and Judy Spicher have children with special needs in their Goshen home. They say the residue settles on their property, including outdoor play equipment. They and another neighbor, Ashley Lent, say the previous feed mill, owned by ADM/Supersweet, did not create similar problems.

The Spichers say the issues arose as soon as the Tri State Crush plant opened in October. The Goshen News reports that neighbors are hopeful that improvements are coming after their recent meetings with the owner and city officials.

Tri State Crush's owner says the plant poses no health dangers.

