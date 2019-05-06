Nevada AG office posts documents on opioid lawsuit contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's state attorney general has released documents about the hiring of his former legal firm for a potentially lucrative contract representing the state against the maker of the opioid OxyContin.

Democratic Attorney General Aaron (AY'-ron) Ford's spokeswoman says the materials were posted Monday to the office website.

They show the firm Eglet Prince topped eight others for a contract that could get the firm up to $350 million if the state wins a judgment of $1.5 billion or more.

Ford has said he had no conflict of interest and he stayed out of process while the state consumer advocate picked Eglet Prince to represent the state.

Ford rejected claims of cronyism by state Republicans and a call that he undo the hiring.

Attorney Robert Eglet says his firm is the most qualified for the case.