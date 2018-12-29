Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak marries finance Kathy Ong

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak has announced that he and fiancee Kathy Ong married on Friday in Las Vegas.

The governor-elect said in a statement that he and Ong married at Guardian Angel Cathedral and that he his wife "will make Nevada proud" as first lady.

Sisolak is a Clark County commissioner and a Democrat who will take office as governor in January after defeating Republic Adam Laxalt in the November general election.

Sisolak's statement said Ong will take his name. She is an Ely native and a Las Vegas financial consultant. The couple announced their engagement in November.

Sisolak and his former wife divorced.