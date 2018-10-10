Nevada board recommends $3.8M more to fight wildfires

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Board of Examiners has recommended approval of an additional $3.8 million to cover the cost of fighting wildfires this past summer.

The Nevada Appeal reports state forester Kacey KC told the board Tuesday more than 500 wildland blazes already have burned more than 1,500 square miles (3,885 sq. kilometers) and "we're not out of the woods" yet.

The biggest, the 625-square-mile (1,600 sq. kilometers) Martin fire in northern Humboldt and Elko counties, was the largest ever recorded in the state.

KC says the relatively mild winter failed to produce enough snow pack to crush last year's grass growth. She says the heaviest precipitation during the spring came at a time that led to significant growth in more fuels.

The money still must be approved by the legislative Interim Finance Committee.

