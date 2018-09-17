Nevada high court taking up execution drug supply question

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier, right, confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. The Nevada Supreme has rescheduled oral arguments for Sept. 21, 2018, in Carson City on a challenge by three pharmaceutical companies of the use of their products for Dozier's execution. Prison officials want to reschedule Dozier's twice-postponed lethal injection for mid-November. less FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier, right, confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District ... more Photo: Ken Ritter, AP Photo: Ken Ritter, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nevada high court taking up execution drug supply question 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court is considering whether to put the brakes on oral arguments slated later this week on a bid by the state to resume planning the twice-postponed lethal injection of an inmate who says he wants to die.

The high court called for a written response by Tuesday from state attorneys after pharmaceutical firms said there's no need to rush.

The companies point to testimony from Nevada's prisons pharmacy chief last week that the state has stocks of drugs to carry out an execution into next year.

The state attorney general's office has argued that unless the Supreme Court rules by mid-October whether the execution can proceed, some drugs will expire.

Hearings are continuing Monday in Las Vegas before a state judge considering claims that prison officials improperly obtained drugs for the execution.