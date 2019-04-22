Nevada kayaker, 49, dead in Truckee River near Reno

VERDI, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County medical examiner has identified a 49-year-old kayaker who was found dead over the weekend in the Truckee River west of Reno.

Authorities say Stephen Bauwens of Washoe Valley was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday afternoon after his body was pulled from the river just west of Verdi near the California-Nevada line.

Investigators believe he drowned but the official cause and manner of his death is pending.