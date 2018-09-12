Nevada prisons drug buyer knew firms opposed execution use

Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's prisons pharmacy chief says she ordered and obtained lethal injection drugs this year despite knowing drug manufacturers didn't want their products used for executions.

Linda Fox's drug purchases allowed Nevada to plan its first execution since 2006 using a never-before-tried three-drug combination.

She testified Wednesday that she didn't specify the end use when she obtained medications from a third-party supplier, not the drug makers.

Fox was pressed by lawyers representing drug companies a day after the state's prisons chief provided sworn testimony about having trouble obtaining drugs for executions.

That's a problem common to death-penalty states in the U.S.

Drug companies Alvogen, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA and Sandoz are suing to stop Nevada's execution plan.

They allege the state improperly obtained their products for a use the companies don't allow.