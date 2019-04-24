Nevada retains Las Vegas law firm for opioids lawsuit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has retained the Las Vegas law firm Eglet Prince to represent the state in its lawsuit against the manufacturer of the opioid OxyContin.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the pick Tuesday.

A seven-member selection committee chose the firm from a pool of nine proposals.

Ford was a partner at the firm until he entered office in January. He recused himself from the selection process.

The firm will work on a contingency fee, so they will only be paid if they win the suit. It also is representing Las Vegas, Clark County, Henderson and Reno in similar opioid lawsuits.

Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt sued Purdue Pharmaceuticals in May, claiming the company understated the risks of opioids and exaggerated the benefits.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com