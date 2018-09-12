Nevada senator asks federal agency to reconsider aid denial

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is asking a federal agency to reconsider its decision to deny an emergency assistance grant for a wildfire in northeastern Nevada.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Monday that the fire, which started last month, burned an area about fourth-fifths as large as Los Angeles.

Cortez Masto said in a letter dated Friday to Robert Fenton with the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the fire caused ample destruction to personal property and public lands, affecting ranchers, agriculture, recreation and wildlife habitat.

Her letter comes weeks after FEMA rejected the state's application because the agency determined that the fire "did not threaten such destruction as would constitute a major disaster."

Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei, both Republican, have also criticized FEMA's decision.

___

