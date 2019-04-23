Nevada utilities commission lawyer named to 3-member panel

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A top Nevada state Public Utilities Commission lawyer is being appointed to the board itself.

A day after signing a bill to require electricity companies to get half of their energy from renewable sources by 2030, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced that Hayley Williamson will take a seat on the three-member panel.

Williamson replaces Ann Wilkinson, who resigned as chairwoman in March. Wilkinson had been appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval last August.

Sisolak, a Democrat, says Williamson has more than a decade in utility law and has worked for the commission since 2013.

She served as acting general counsel and is currently senior assistant legal adviser.

Williamson joins commissioners Ann Pongracz and C.J. Manthe.

Sisolak's spokeswoman, Helen Kalla, says the governor hasn't decided who'll chair the commission.