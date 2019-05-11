New $30M grant will pay for improvements at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A new $30 million federal grant has been awarded for repairs and upgrades to runway and taxiway infrastructure at Rhode Island's main airport.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced the Airport Improvement Program grant to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation for T.F. Green Airport in Warwick on Friday.

The Rhode Island Democrat says this grant will "literally help pave the way" for a safer, smoother runway and a more efficient airfield.

The federal funds will be used to help complete reconstruction of a remaining portion of a runway, relocate a taxiway and extend and reconstruct another taxiway, to address degradation and meet current standards.

Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, says investing in infrastructure is critical, and will help the airport compete with others in the region.