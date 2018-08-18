New 5-day bike ride to feature Illinois farms, vineyards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Bicyclists will get to tour central Illinois farms, vineyards and breweries during a new, five-day ride scheduled as part of Illinois' Bicentennial celebration.

The Prairie Heritage Ride will be held Sept. 10 to 14 and cover more than 300 miles in central Illinois. Among the stops will be Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, Rader Family Farms, Prairie Fruits and Creamery and Hand of Fate Brewing Company.

The ride is a joint effort between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Bicycle Illinois and the Springfield Bicycle Club. It starts and ends in Springfield and includes overnights in Lincoln, Bloomington, Champaign and Decatur.

Agriculture Department Director Raymond Poe says the ride "will help showcase our prairie heritage and agricultural roots while celebrating the Illinois Bicentennial and all that is born, built and grown in Illinois."