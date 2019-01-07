New California governor's first actions target health care

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom is tackling health care costs and coverage gaps in his first actions as California's 40th governor.

Newsom said Monday he wants to provide state-funded coverage for 138,000 young people in the country illegally and to re-instate a mandate for everyone to buy insurance or pay a fine. That mandate was part of former President Barack Obama's health care law but was zeroed out in 2017 by the Republican Congress and President Donald Trump.

The Democratic governor also proposed giving subsidies to middle-class families that make too much to qualify for coverage under the Affordable Care Act. He signed an order giving the state more bargaining power in negotiating prescription drug prices and sent a letter to Trump and congressional leaders seeking more autonomy over federal health care dollars and policies.