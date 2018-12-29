New DMV callback system credited with cutting wait times

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The outgoing administration says it has made strides in reducing the time Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles customers wait on the telephone.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra (biz-DEER'-ah) are crediting new technology that was launched in May. It gives customers the option to be called back at a time of their choosing.

Since its implementation, 71 percent of callers to the DMV have opted to use the new call-back feature. The agency receives about 2,700 calls per day.

Malloy's office says DMV's telephone center was last updated in 1993 and customers were regularly left stranded, unable to reach an operator due to the system's limited capacity.

The center can be reached by calling 1-800-842-8222. It's open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.