New England pizza chain closes several restaurants

BOSTON (AP) — A popular pizzeria chain in New England has abruptly closed several locations.

Patrons and workers at Papa Gino's locations have been tweeting Sunday about the surprise closures, which included a number of locations in the Boston-area and neighboring New Hampshire.

The company hasn't provided a full list of the closures and a company spokeswoman didn't immediately comment.

The Dedham-based company previously said it had 150 stores. As of Sunday, its website only listed 97 locations.

Papa Gino's was founded in 1961 in East Boston as Piece O' Pizza. It changed its name to Papa Gino's in 1968 and expanded throughout Boston, other parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

The company also owns D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. Patrons reported some of those restaurants also had signs saying they were permanently closed Sunday.