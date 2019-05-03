New Florida law grants benefits to firefighter with cancer

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (AP) — Cancer is now considered an on-the-job injury for Florida firefighters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday granting certain benefits to firefighters upon diagnosis.

The law provides firefighters with any of 21 forms of cancer the full cost of treatment along with a $25,000 payout. It also grants disability pay and death benefits for beneficiaries.

DeSantis says that in Florida "we look after our first responders," adding that the bill will ensure that firefighters who are battling cancer have the tools and benefits they need.

According to a release sent out by the governor's office, 70% of firefighter line-of-duty deaths in 2016 were cancer-related.

Firefighters would have to be tobacco-free for at least five years before diagnosis to be eligible.