New Hampshire diocese to raise funds for hurricane relief

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Diocese of Manchester is holding a prayer service and fundraiser for the ongoing recovery in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean.

The initiative on April 5 begins with a statewide day of prayer. It's set to end with a mass and a benefit reception with the Most Rev. Roberto Octavio González Nieves, the archbishop of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Most Rev. Herbert A. Bevard, bishop of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

The mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedra and the benefit reception at the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

Hurricane Maria caused roughly $100 billion in damage to Puerto Rico when it hit the island Sept. 20.