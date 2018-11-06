New Hampshire races feature familiar names, pair of firsts

Nora Vonderhorst, 1, looks up at her mother while she fills out her ballot at the polling station in Chesterfield, N.H., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Nora Vonderhorst, 1, looks up at her mother while she fills out her ballot at the polling station in Chesterfield, N.H., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Photo: Kristopher Radder, AP

Ron Scherman, of Chesterfield, N.H., fills out his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Ron Scherman, of Chesterfield, N.H., fills out his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Photo: Kristopher Radder, AP

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) waves to supporters as she leaves the Hopkinton High School voting area in Contoocook, N.H., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Kuster, seeking a fourth term in the 2nd Congressional District, faces Republican state Rep. Steve Negron. (Geoff Forester /The Concord Monitor via AP) less U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) waves to supporters as she leaves the Hopkinton High School voting area in Contoocook, N.H., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Kuster, seeking a fourth term in the 2nd Congressional ... more Photo: Geoff Forester, AP



Photo: Kristopher Radder, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Hampshire races feature familiar names, pair of firsts 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's top races this Election Day feature familiar names, a familiar path and a pair of firsts.

The incumbents include Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat Annie Kuster, seeking a fourth term in the 2nd Congressional District, in western and northern New Hampshire. Kuster faces Republican state Rep. Steve Negron, while Sununu faces Democrat Molly Kelly.

Kelly, a former state senator, is seeking to follow in the footsteps of Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both of whom became governor after stints in the state Senate. Declaring that "women will not be silenced," Kelly emphasized her past as a struggling single mom and her commitment to education, paid family medical leave and women's reproductive rights. But Sununu argued that more significant legislation has passed during his tenure than under any other governor in the past two decades. And New Hampshire voters rarely deny a first-term governor a second term.

"That's sort of the way it is in New Hampshire for the governor's races, whether it's Democratic or Republican, once they have a shot at it, if things don't fall apart, they tend to stay in office," said Chris Hartman, a 36-year-old insurance analyst from Concord. He voted for fellow Democrats, but made an exception for Sununu.

Lines were long at some polling places, and Secretary of State William Gardner predicted turnout of more than 500,000 voters, which would be a record for a midterm election.

In Nashua, police said a woman who suffered a medical emergency at a polling location crashed into two parked cars and died. In Windham, a woman was seriously injured when a man backed his car into her, pinning her beneath the car.

In the 1st Congressional District, voters will have two new names on the ballot after choosing between the same two candidates in the past four elections. Seeking to replace Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter are Democrat Chris Pappas, who would be the state's first openly gay congressman, and Republican Eddie Edwards, who would be its first black member of Congress.

Pappas, who serves on the governor's Executive Council and runs a family restaurant, said he sees value in telling his story as a nontraditional candidate to ensure that communities that feel marginalized are brought into mainstream society.

Edwards, however, said highlighting the history-making aspect of their campaigns was divisive and does a disservice to all Americans. A former police chief and state liquor commission official, Edwards emphasized character and integrity, while Pappas contrasted what he calls Edwards' "dangerous" views with his goals of investing in higher education, job training, environmental protection and affordable health care.

___

For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics