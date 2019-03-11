New Haven's Weems wins Mr. Basketball for Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Romeo Weems is Michigan's Mr. Basketball for 2019, and the New Haven star earned the largest margin of victory in the award's history.

The Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award, given out Monday, honors the state's top senior basketball player. It is given annually by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and is named for the late Hal Schram, who covered high school athletics for the Detroit Free Press for over 40 years.

Weems received 3,689 points in the voting, 1,891 ahead of Canton's B. Artis White. The previous record for margin of victory was 1,457 by Cassius Winston in 2016.

Weems is averaging 27.8 points and 11.4 rebounds a game this season for New Haven, along with 3.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks.