New Haven to hold centennial commemoration of WWI
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The city of New Haven is planning a centennial commemoration of World War I.
Historians, city officials and others are gathering on the New Haven Green on Sunday afternoon.
A reading of New Haven's World War I honor roll is planned among other activities. The event is open to the public.
The war ended in November 1918.
