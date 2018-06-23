New Honolulu bills aimed at taxi, ride-hailing companies

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu city officials are introducing two bills that would make regulations on traditional taxicab companies more in line with regulations on ride-hailing companies.

Taxi companies such as Charley's, The Cab and EcoCab have voiced disappointment over upstart transportation companies not following the same rules that taxicabs have abided by for decades.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he submitted a bill to the Honolulu City Council Thursday that would allow cabbies to charge a fixed, upfront cost like Uber and Lyft drivers, or stick to the traditional method of using taxi meters that calculate fares based on mileage and time that's set by the city Customer Services director.

Councilman Trevor Ozawa introduced a separate measure that would require all private transportation companies to provide more information to passengers.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com