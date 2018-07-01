New Iowa laws include safe haven expansion, 'move over' rule

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed more than 170 bills during and after the legislative session. Most of those laws took effect Sunday, the start of Iowa's new budget year.

Among the changes is an extension to Iowa's safe haven law, which allows newborn infants to be voluntarily surrendered for foster care placement. The law now applies to children as old as 30 days, instead of two weeks.

Another new law requires drivers approaching a stopped vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights to always move over a lane. If that's not possible, drivers must slow down and be ready to stop.

Additionally, a law change means adults no longer need a permit to carry stun guns. They're still considered dangerous weapons. Stun guns that launch projectiles are prohibited.