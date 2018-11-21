New Kansas elections head: 'People want things to calm down'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab is preparing to take over as secretary of state after promising to be less colorful and more focused on nuts-and-bolts administrative details than outgoing Republican incumbent Kris Kobach.

Kobach won the office in 2010 on a platform of rewriting state election laws. He boosted his national profile by championing tough voter identification laws and ran unsuccessfully for governor as a vocal ally of President Donald Trump.

Both Schwab and Kobach are conservative Republicans. But Schwab said in a recent Associated Press interview: "People want things to calm down."

His plan is to focus on improving the day-to-day administration of elections but the Kansas Senate's top Democrat has a proposal to curb the office's power to oversee elections in the state's four most populous counties.