New Mexico candidates diverge on oversight of White House

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Maggie Toulouse Oliver says it's time for Congress to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump over concerns about obstruction of justice.

Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday in a statement that it's time to hold the president accountable for possible obstruction of justice and that there is more than enough evidence to move forward with the impeachment process.

The rival contender for the Democratic nomination is U.S. Rep Ben Ray Luján.

He takes credit for helping build the House Democratic majority that is seeking closer oversight of the White House through investigations, legal proceedings and subpoenaed testimony.

In a statement, Luján says impeachment proceedings still are a tool that can be used by Congress if the Trump administration continues to obstruct inquiries.