New Mexico city issues permits for private border wall

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — Builders of a privately-funded barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border are celebrating after local officials allowed them to resume construction.

The group We Build the Wall Inc. erected around 1,500 feet (457 meters) of bollard-style fencing along a tract of private property over the weekend in Sunland Park without going through the city's review process.

Contractors submitted an application for a construction permit ahead of the holiday weekend at the insistence of city building inspectors, who later determined that it was incomplete.

The city followed up with a cease-and-desist order, prompting thousands of phone calls from the group's supporters.

Once the review was complete, City Manager Julia Brown confirmed Thursday that permits were issued for the structure and for lighting pedestals.

When finished, the wall will stretch about 2,300 feet (701 meters), according to plans obtained by the Associated Press.