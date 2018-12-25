New Mexico county funnels money toward public infrastructure

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Southern New Mexico's Lea County is committing almost $340,000 for public infrastructure to help the city of Hobbs as it deals with a housing shortage brought on by an oil boom.

The largest chunk of the funding will be used to partner with Hobbs in an infrastructure incentive program for single- and multi-family homes. The county has a similar partnership with the city of Lovington.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports that housing is at the top of the list of needs relayed by oil company executives to local government leaders.

A handful of major housing construction projects are underway in and around Hobbs. The city issued permits for 14 new homes in November, bringing the total for the year to 153 within city limits. That exceeds 2016 and 2017 numbers.

Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com