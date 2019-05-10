New Mexico county to use tax money for migrant services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elected leaders in New Mexico's most populous county are pledging $100,000 in behavioral health tax revenues to help asylum-seekers as officials in southern New Mexico are seeking more volunteers to help with the ongoing surge of migrants.

More than 100 migrants were released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Las Cruces on Friday, and city officials say the influx is straining resources.

They put out a call late Thursday, saying the need for fresh volunteers and donations was urgent.

In less than a month, about 4,200 migrants have been served in Las Cruces.

In Bernalillo County, officials plan to use the tax money to fund services, classes and resources for young migrants and their parents as they wait in Albuquerque before leaving to meet sponsors elsewhere in the U.S.