New Mexico governor Oks pay raises for Cabinet secretaries

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor is bumping up the salaries of all her administration heads.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved a 17% salary increase for all Cabinet secretaries.

The raises, which took effect earlier this month, bring the secretaries' annual pay from $128,000 to $150,000.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki says the raises will help the state compete with the private sector in getting the best candidates.

Some Republican state lawmakers say the wage increases don't send the right message to rank-and-file employees who earn less.

But other GOP legislators acknowledged that school superintendents, county managers and other municipal workers make in excess of $150,000.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com