New Mexico governor travels to Taiwan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is traveling to Taiwan for a week at the expense of Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry.

Martinez spokesman Ben Cloutier said in an email that the governor departed Thursday and will return June 30.

In a statement, the governor's office says travel expenses are being paid for by Taiwan.

The purpose of the trip was unclear, with no immediate response to requests for more information.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that travel expenses are paid for by Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry, not China's.