New Mexico high school pitchers throw no-hitters on same day

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A softball pitcher and baseball pitcher from the same New Mexico high school threw a perfect game and no-hitter, respectively, within 90 minutes of each other.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Carlsbad High School softball pitcher Ashley Hernandez and baseball pitcher T.J. Ruiz tossed their gems on April 18 just a few hundred feet (roughly 100 meters) apart.

Hernandez needed 43 pitches against Roswell High School in five innings to record the perfect game as Carlsbad won 11-0 in a run-rule game.

Ruiz threw all seven innings in a 9-0 victory against Clovis High School.

Mathematicians say the odds of one New Mexico team accomplishing both goals of a no-hitter and a perfect game on the same day are 1 in 218 million.

___

