New Mexico lawmakers consider revisiting complex liquor laws

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering rethinking New Mexico's complex liquor licensing system in hopes that more local alcohol vendors can help revitalize downtowns in smaller cities like a brewery did for Truth or Consequences.

The Albuquerque Journal reports members of a legislative committee agreed this summer to review the licensing system and other ideas to help downtowns. Any proposed changes could be introduced in the 2019 session.

Lawmakers cited the Truth or Consequences Brewing Co. as an example of what local alcoholic beverages can do for a city.

Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences says after the brewery's opening, more businesses began staying open later to benefit from the extra traffic the brewery brought to the city's Main Street. The brewery has also become a venue for live music.

