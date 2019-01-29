New Mexico may allow mercy for dogs that hurt livestock

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are reconsidering the state's mandatory death sentence for dogs that injure or kill livestock.

The bill from Democratic Rep. Joanne Ferrary of Las Cruces was scheduled for initial consideration Tuesday by a legislative committee.

Owner of livestock or poultry would still be allowed to kill a dog if it remains on their property after attacking livestock.

Dog owners continue to be liable for livestock killed by a canine companion.