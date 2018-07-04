New Mexico officials: 'Leave the fireworks to professionals'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are asking residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals as the state struggles with drought and wildfires.

Two national forests and parts of another remain closed, putting a damper on holiday camping plans.

The forests that are open prohibit campfires and managers across numerous jurisdictions have other restrictions in place to limit the chance of people sparking fires. That includes strict rules when it comes to fireworks.

State Forestry spokeswoman Wendy Mason is urging people to attend one of the professional shows planned around the state.

So far this year, there have been 450 fires on state and private land. Mason says that's nearly double during the same period last year.

The acreage burned so far this year is seven times more than last year.