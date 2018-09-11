New Mexico plans checkpoints during hunting season

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Conservation officers with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will be conducting roadblocks throughout the state during the fall hunting season to collect harvest data and to look for violations.

The department said Monday that officers will also be checking for compliance with state off-highway motor vehicle laws and to make sure people hauling firewood have wood-cutting permits.

As a result of the checkpoints, the public may encounter minor delays.

Authorities are also asking people to report any possible violations to department area offices in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Raton, Roswell or Las Cruces or call the Operation Game Thief hotline.