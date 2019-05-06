New Mexico reaches settlement on childcare assistance rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has approved a legal settlement aimed at providing more uniform access to childcare-assistance subsidies overseen by the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

Maria Archuleta of the Center on Law and Poverty said Monday that the judge's order provides safeguards against arbitrary decision about eligibility for childcare assistance.

The order from state District Judge Matthew Wilson sustains the threshold for childcare assistance eligibility at twice the federal poverty line and sets out new disclosure requirements on how benefits are awarded.

The lawsuit against Children, Youth and Families was filed last year on behalf of childcare assistance recipients and the advocacy group OLÉ.

The lawsuit alleged that assistance and copayment rates were set arbitrarily by the state agency without advising parents of their rights to appeal.