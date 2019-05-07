New Mexico's US senators seek names for judicial vacancy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — There will be an open seat on the federal bench in New Mexico, and it will be up to the state's two U.S. senators to recommend to President Donald Trump a short list of qualified candidates for the position.

Democratic Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are asking individuals interested in the position to apply no later than June 28.

U.S. District Judge Judith C. Herrera will be retiring July 1 after 15 years on the federal bench.

Herrera has heard cases that have involved everything from the sale of counterfeit Native American jewelry to questions about fines owed by the federal government over missed cleanup deadlines at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

A graduate of the University of New Mexico, Herrera earned her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.