New Mexico's oil country seeing more realtors than housing

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The heart of New Mexico's booming oil country is seeing more real estate agents than homes to sell.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Hobbs Realtors Association Kali Taylor president estimates there are around 100 realtors in the Lea County and only around 84 residential homes available. Taylor says 61 of those homes were listed this week in Hobbs.

Lea County in southeastern New Mexico is the epicenter of the state's oil and gas boom.

The numbers come as officials in southeastern New Mexico worry about a housing shortage for workers employed in the state's lucrative oil industry.

Robbie Robinson, owner of Robinson and Associates Real Estate, said many of the newer real estate agents in the area are considering other fields of employment.

