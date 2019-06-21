New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is scaling back economic development incentives for call centers.

Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes on Thursday told a panel of lawmakers that jobs at call centers don't generate high enough wages in general to warrant major grants under the state's Local Economic Development Act.

At most the state will offer $1,000 per new job to offset infrastructure investments at urban offices that handle telephone calls for business customers. Recent state grants in urban areas provide about $6,000 per job created.

Keyes said that state intends to focus business incentives instead on sectors such as aerospace, film, cybersecurity, biosciences and clean energy that offer jobs requiring greater skill and higher pay.