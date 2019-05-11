New Mexico utility building rural broadband infrastructure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico-based utility will begin building infrastructure that will bring telephone and high-speed internet service to more than 850 rural and tribal residents.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the new infrastructure comes thanks to more than $2 million in federal money.

SW DinehNet, an affiliate of Sacred Wind Communications, announced in April that it will receive $2.1 million over the next 10 years from the Federal Communications Commission.

Sacred Wind Communications CEO John Badal says the federal funds will allow the company to provide phone service, including 911 service, and broadband to a collection of communities in western New Mexico.

Badal says the new coverage area spans around 600 square miles (966 square kilometers).

