New Mexico village attacked by Pancho Villa eyes new gazebo

COLUMBUS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of a New Mexico village famous for being attacked by Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa is seeking to restore its gazebo.

The Deming Headlight reports business leaders in the village of Columbus are working to rebuild a gazebo in its historic plaza after it was torn down a few years ago because of hazardous conditions.

The gazebo was once an important gathering place and landmark for this historic village 30 miles south of Deming, New Mexico, and three miles north of Palomas, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The plaza dates back to the town's raid by Villa in 1916. Eighteen Americans and scores of Villa's fighters died in the raid.

U.S. Army General John "Black Jack" Pershing chased Villa back into Mexico but never caught him.