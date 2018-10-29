New Orlando Police chief to be sworn in Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 25-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department is set to be sworn in as the agency's 39th chief.

Orlando Rolon will take over for retiring Chief John Mina in a change of command ceremony on Monday morning.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 54-year-old Rolon was tapped for the post by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. He most recently served as a deputy chief, overseeing the patrol services division.

Mina announced his retirement earlier this year as part of a run for Orange County Sheriff. Voters will decide next week between Mina, retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Joe Lopez and venture-capitalist Darryl Sheppard. Sheriff' Jerry Demings is Orange County's mayor-elect.

Mina's last day was Friday and his retirement is effective Dec. 1.

Rolon will be paid $172,931.