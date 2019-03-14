New Tractor Supply distribution center opens, to employ 350

FRANKFORT, N.Y. (AP) — A 925,000-square-foot distribution center for the Tractor Supply Co. retail chain has opened in an economically struggling part of central New York.

State and local officials were on hand for Thursday's grand opening of the facility in the Herkimer County town of Frankfort, on the Mohawk River 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Syracuse.

Howard Zemsky, the Cuomo administration's top economic development official, says the distribution center is expected to employ 350 people within five years. The Nashville, Tennessee-based rural lifestyle retailer will get a $3 million tax break from the state if it reaches its jobs creation goal.

The warehouse will service the company's stores throughout the Northeast.

Officials say the economic development project is Herkimer County's largest in 30 years.