New York addresses traffic, crowds in Adirondack High Peaks

KEENE, N.Y. (AP) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation says unprecedented crowds of hikers on popular Adirondack peaks have prompted a series of actions designed to improve public safety and protect natural resources.

Starting this week, work is being done along Route 73 in the High Peaks region, where hundreds of cars park on the shoulders on weekends and holidays. Actions include increasing the number of portable toilets, striping parking spots in designated lots, and installing displays with information about alternative hiking spots that are less crowded.

By the end of July, roadside parking will be prohibited in certain areas to improve the sight line for drivers.

The state is also working to pilot a shuttle bus at the Mount Van Hoevenberg sports complex by Columbus Day weekend.