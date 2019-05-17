New York canal season begins with launch of new tugboat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Boating season on the Erie Canal is opening with the dedication of a new tugboat named after women's suffrage movement leader Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

An event is planned at Corn Hill Landing along the canal in Rochester Friday morning to dedicate the 26-foot-long vessel. Stanton's great-great granddaughter Coline Jenkins will be on hand for the ceremony along with state officials.

The new tugboat will be stationed at the canal maintenance facility in Albion.

The 524-mile New York Canal System links the Hudson River with the Great Lakes, the Finger Lakes and Lake Champlain.