New York congressman hospitalized by bacterial infection

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York congressman who is currently vying for a key leadership post in the Democratic Party has been hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney's office says he has been dealing with a persistent infection that required his hospitalization on Monday in Manhattan. Maloney is asking for a delay in a vote for chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a position he is seeking.

He says he will need a few days of intensive treatment, but expects to be out of the hospital and home by the end of the week.

Maloney says he would drop out of consideration if the Wednesday vote cannot be postponed.

Maloney won re-election to his seat following an unsuccessful bid for state attorney general in the state Democratic primary.