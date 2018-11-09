New York kicks off competition for offshore wind contracts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has kicked off the competition for the state's first large-scale offshore wind development contracts.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the solicitation seeking 800 megawatts or more of new offshore wind projects is an initial step toward the state's goal of 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind by 2030 to combat climate change.

The Democrat has mandated that 50 percent of the state's electricity must come from renewable sources by 2030.

Under the solicitation, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has the ability to award 25-year contracts for projects ranging from 200 to 800 megawatts. Bids are due in February and awards are expected in the spring.

The agency will award contracts according to price as well as economic benefits and project viability.