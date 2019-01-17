New bill would ban online sales of e-cigarettes in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A new bill introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives would ban internet sales of electronic cigarettes.

The bill was introduced Tuesday and referred to the House Committee on Human Services. The Rutland Herald reports the bill would prevent sales on all types of e-cigarettes unless the seller is a licensed wholesale dealer.

The bill would also prohibit shipping these items to anyone in Vermont other than licensed wholesale dealers.

Democratic Rep. George Till says the bill is one of many he is introducing to keep e-cigarettes away from Vermont residents under 21.

Till says he intends to introduce legislation that would tax e-cigarettes in the same way as traditional paper and tobacco cigarettes by the end of the week.

___

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/