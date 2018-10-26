New briefs: Wreaths Across America Collections continue

Candidates night

DARIEN — The League of Women Voters will hold its annual Candidates’ Night on Tuesday, Oct 30 at Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. The event will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and the debate portion of the program will begin at 7 p.m.

Moderator for the debate will be Jean Rabinow, Director of Outreach for the League of Women Voters of Connecticut. Following brief opening statements by candidates for each office, the audience will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates.

The following candidates plan to attend: State Senate District 25: Bob Duff (D) ; State Senate District 27: Carlo Leone (D) and Jerry Bosak ( R); State House District 141: Terrie Wood (R) unopposed; State House District 147: Matt Blumenthal (D) and Anzelmo Graziosi ( (R) and Darien Board of Education candidate , David Brown ( R).

The program is free and open to the public.

DARIEN — Wreath sponsorships at $15 a wreath were collected at the Noroton Heights Stop and Shop by Monuments and Ceremonies Commission member Sharon Bixler; with VFW Post #6933 members, Donald O’Connell, Allan Bixler, Dennis Clayburn, Sr. and Post Commander, Lenny Hunter.

Wreaths Across America 2018 sponsorships were also collected on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Darien Dunkin’ Donuts by Veteran, Jim Baker; Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #107 member, Mark Lindsay; VFW Post #6933 member Scott Vanderheyden, and John Carter.

This year’s WAA wreath laying ceremony will be held on December 15, at noon in Darien’s Spring Grove Veterans’ Cemetery. Spring Grove is one of three official veterans’ cemeteries in Connecticut. The other two CT cemeteries are in Rocky Hill and Middletown.

Oct. 27, volunteers will be collecting at two locations: Palmer’s Market on Heights Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Goodwives Stop and Shop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year, a wreath covered every one of the 2,184 graves in the veterans’ section of Spring Grove Veterans’ Cemetery. The public is encouraged to purchase wreath sponsorships and to attend the ceremony to help in the placement of the wreaths.

Wreaths can be ordered directly from Wreaths Across America, with the Group ID code of CT0007 and the Location Code of CTSGVD noted on the check /order form so that the wreaths arrive at the Darien location. The mailing address is WAA, P.O. Box 249 Columbia Falls, Maine 04623. Wreaths can also be ordered from the WAA website: wreathsacrossamerica.org.